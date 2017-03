WEYBRIDGE — On March 7, the Vermont State Police located Adrian Moore with the assistance of Middlebury Police Department and cited him for the burglary, car theft, and crash that occurred during the night of Feb. 26. Moore stole a vehicle from a residential garage in Weybridge and crashed the vehicle causing heavy damage. Moore is cited to appear at Addison District Court on April 10 to answer the charges of burglary, grand larceny, and aggravated operation without owners consent.