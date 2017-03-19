Arrest made in connection to burglaries

FERRISBURGH — On Feb. 27, the Vermont State Police (New Haven Barracks) began a burglary investigation in the town of Ferrisburgh. During the burglary an ATV and trailer were stolen. This ATV and trailer were recovered on March 8, in the town of Essex. 30 year old Jake Desjadon of Vergennes was identified as a person of interest in the burglary when he was recorded via security cameras at the burglary scene earlier in the same day.

With the assistance of the Vergennes Police Department a search warrant was executed at a storage locker maintained by Desjadon on Main Street in Vergennes on March 8. A host of stolen property from car smash and grabs at local trail heads was recovered as well as property from other area burglaries.

On March 9, Desjadon was found hiding on the roof of his apartment building on Main Street in Vergennes. He was taken into custody through a window and transported to the police department where he was processed.

The State Police at the New Haven Barracks is actively working on processing recovered property and will be contacting known victims as the investigation progresses. The State Police would also like to formally thank the Vergennes Police Department for their assistance with this case.

Desjadon will initially face Burglary, Grand Larceny; Resisting Arrest and Possession of Stolen Property charges when he appears in court. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.