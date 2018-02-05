Artist brings humor to folksy sculpture

× Expand Photo by the Henry Sheldon Museum John Cross’ humorous but less than flattering look at a somewhat portly cigar smoker, perhaps a Boston Red Sox fan?

MIDDLEBURY | In celebration of his 60th reunion at Middlebury College, the Henry Sheldon Museum of Middlebury offers a retrospective of the whimsical wood carvings of John Cross, a masterful contemporary folk artist. The exhibit, American Wood Sculptor John Cross: A Contemporary Figurative Folk Artist, runs from March 20 through July 8.

Few would have predicted that an economics major at Middlebury College who earned a master’s degree in business at the University of Chicago would have begun carving during his career as a creative copywriter at a premier New York advertising agency. Humor, perseverance, and imagination are the skills reflected in all phases of Cross’ life journey.

Cross began whittling while watching the filming of commercials for which he wrote the scripts for Proctor & Gamble and Toyota. His ad copy alos promoted such iconic brands as Scope mouthwash and Crest toothpaste.

During the day he wrote jingles from his advertising office in New York City, then headed for 813 Broadway where he shared a rented loft with sculptor William King (coincidentally in the same building where Wolf Kahn painted).

Kahn, who now maintains a summer studio near Brattleboro, is known for his sumptuous landscapes, and King, who died in 2015, worked in clay, wood, bronze, vinyl, burlap, and aluminum.

Cross, King, and Kahn were among the poets, artists, and museum professionals who gathered for drinks and conversation at the renowned Cedar Tavern in Greenwich Village to encourage one another.

Cross has always worked with wood, in particular sugar pine. He favors figurative renderings of sports figures, especially the players and fans of the New York Yankees, artists, sideshow performers, Miss America contestants, fishermen, operatic stars, and playful everyday characters. He has researched players from the Negro Baseball League and commemorated them in compelling wood carvings.

For many years Cross was represented by Jay Johnson, owner of a leading New York City American Folk Art gallery on Madison Avenue and later by the David Findlay Jr. Gallery on Fifth Avenue, and currently by the Carrie Haddad Gallery in Hudson, NY. His carvings are in the public collections of the Museum of American Folk Art and the Smithsonian, and in the private collections of Garrison Keillor and actress Ali McGraw.

Cross and his wife Linda, also an artist, reside and work from their home studios in Elizaville, N.Y.

The Sheldon Museum retrospective will honor this accomplished sculptor, who continues to carve and inspire gallery and museum visitors.

Note: Special thanks to Mary Manley of the Henry Sheldon Museum.