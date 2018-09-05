Ash borer injection available

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Arborjet A professional arborist can protect an infected ash tree with a pesticide injection. However, it requires a license and expertise and extended treatments over the remaining life of the tree. × 2 of 2 Expand Map: Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Emerald ash borer was first located in Vermont during the past winter. Although state officials have been preparing for its arrival, the news is still disappointing. Pictured: Map shows infected area which is spreading. Prev Next

Emerald ash borer (EAB), a destructive wood-boring beetle from Asia, has been confirmed in Vermont. The insect was discovered in Orange County earlier this year and has now spread to Washington and Caledonia counties. It is a matter of time before it reaches Addison, Rutland and southern Chittenden counties.

Vermont officials are concerned about the fate of the state’s estimated 160 million wild and residential ash trees. The lifespan of an ash tree is only five years after it is infected, according to Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VTUCF).

VTUCF literature explains that “EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves water and sugars up and down the trunk.”

Ash trees make up about five percent of Vermont’s forests. The trees are also grown at home and line many municipal curbsides in our area.

According to Danielle Fitzko of VTUCF, “Trees can be protected from EAB, but we want to help people make informed decisions and to do it responsibly.”

Homeowners can protect ash trees with an injection of a chemical pesticide by a professional, licensed arborist.

Fitzko said the treatments are effective at protecting ash trees from EAB but must injected for the remaining life of the tree.

“The injection method used by professionals will reduce the risk to non-target species,” according to VTUCF.

Soil treatments (around ash trees) for EAB are available, too, however, they are harmful to pollinators and VTUCF does not recommend the method.

Homeowners have few other options if they have infested ash trees. “Dead ash trees cannot leave the infested area,” Fitzko said. This means the chopped wood can be burned only at your house or turned into sawdust mulch and used on the premises.

“Moving wood from place to place can transport the insect or its larvae, speeding its spread,” Meredith Whitney, University of Vermont Extension forest pest education coordinator, said. “Firewood that hasn’t been heat treated should be bought or harvested as close as possible to where it will be burned. Let’s spread the word, not the bug.”

An instructional video maybe viewed online: bit.ly/2lZ9flo.