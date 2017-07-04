Auction sells off remaining Connor Homes equipment

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A live online auction was held June 22 to sell off the remaining inventory of Connor Homes of Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY — An onsite and internet-based auction was held June 22 at the former Connor Homes manufacturing facility located at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Foote Street in Middlebury.

According to Gary Katz, vice president of CRG-Capital Recovery Group, LLC, of Enfield, Connecticut, over 150 participants registered for the auction. Approximately 120 individuals were on site for the auction.

“The auction included all equipment, office furnishings, some lumber; all the inventory of the building’s interior was sold. It was very successful,” Katz told the Eagle.

Katz noted that the facility, which encloses 14,000 square feet, has been sold.

Connor Homes, a maker of mill-built upscale homes, laid off its workforce of 65 individuals at the plant in January 2017. But according to Connor Homes’ website, the company is still operating at 227 Pond Lane in Middlebury.

An online statement by owner Mike Connor states that “the new company will look and feel much more like the company our family ran prior to 2012 but with an enhanced focus on our core values that will make it even better. Technology will continue to be a part of the company’s growth while continuing the legacy of historic architecture. Above all, there will be a renewed emphasis on our relationships with our customers.”

Prior to Connor Homes, Standard Register operated the plant for 42 years until it closed in 2007. At the time, 112 workers at the plant were let go. Since 2007, Standard Register was rebranded as Taylor Communications by its new owner Taylor Corporation.