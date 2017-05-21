Audubon Society plans art show from May 26 to June 11

POULTNEY —  Rutland County Audubon will be holding its first wildlife art show, “Our Natural World in Art,” during the spring.

Regional artists in various media will be exhibiting their work, focusing on the beauty of wildlife in the natural world at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney from May 26 to June 11. 

The event is sponsored by RCAS. Some works will be for sale, benefiting RCAS and SVA.

The show will open with a reception on Friday, May 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

 Light refreshments will be served, and raffles for a Nancy Howe print plus several bird photography books will be held. 

Hours that weekend (coinciding with Open Studio Weekend) will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The show will also be open June 3 and 4 and June 10 and 1  from 1 to 4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney.

Admission is free. For more information, call 287-8197.

Top Headlines