AURA, college touches the stars

Middlebury College astronomy students will benefit with the institution's affiliation with AURA, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College and seven other undergraduate institutions are now affiliated with the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, or AURA – the organization responsible for the James Webb Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the National Solar Observatory.

AURA, which was founded in 1957 to create and operate world-class astronomical observatories on behalf of NASA and the National Science Foundation (NSF), voted at its annual meeting to admit the eight undergraduate institutions that comprise the Keck Northeast Astronomy Consortium, or KNAC, whose members are Colgate, Haverford, Middlebury, Swarthmore, Vassar, Wellesley, Wesleyan, and Williams.

The new affiliation will enhance research opportunities for faculty and students at KNAC-member institutions. KNAC, which was originally funded by the W. M. Keck Foundation in 1990, is now supported by the NSF under its Research Experiences for Undergraduates program.