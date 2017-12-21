Autumn art work shows Middlebury campus

× Expand Photo courtesy Melissa A. Thompson Middlebury student artist Dorosi Valle Flores will be one of several campus artists with landscape work on display Jan. 9-15.

MIDDLEBURY | A special program, “Landscape Re-Imagined: The Autumn Campus” will take a look at the Middlebury College campus through the eyes of student artists. The event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 a.m. to Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the college’s Johnson Memorial Building

Students in Professor Jim Butler’s fall class Landscape Re-Imagined: Painting, Drawing, Photography, and Glass created large-scale images of our campus, presented in new and surprising ways,” according to the college’s Melissa A. Thompson.

“Students artistically interact with Middlebury’s natural and built environment while studying the rich history of how humans have depicted landscape,” she said.

The studio art event is free and open to the public.

For more details about Landscape Re-Imagined and other art and performance events in January, call Thompson at 443-5258.