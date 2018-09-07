Back to school: Local students attending Castleton

× Expand Castleton University photo Many Addison County students are attending Castleton University for the fall semester.

CASTLETON | A growing number of Addison County students will be attending college in-state this year and their choice of Castleton University, close to home, is no exception.

Castleton’s Maurice Ouimet, dean of enrollment and Emily Wiezalis, assistant dean of Enrollment said they are excited to welcome so many students from the greater Middlebury and Vergennes area.

Castleton officially installed Dr. Karen M. Scolforo as its tenth president of the modern era on Aug. 30 as part of its fall convocation ceremony. The new president welcomed both Vermont and out-of-state students to campus.

The Eagle congratulates the following students in our distribution area who have been accepted by the university, and who have recently registered, for the fall 2018 semester:

Rachael Bedell of Bristol

Ryan Bonar of Bristol

Tyler Burg of Granville

Sierra Chamberlain of Vergennes

Bridget Davis of Monkton

MacKenzie Denny of Bristol

Dylan Disorda of Salisbury

Travis Dube of Shoreham

Benjamin Fournier of Whiting

Timothy Fyles of Orwell

Sawyer Heath of Brandon

Amber Kimball of Weybridge

Casey Kimball of Middlebury

Brandi Leno of Whiting

Joshua Letourneau of Brandon

Christian Little of Starksboro

Stacey Miller of Middlebury

Michael Morse of Middlebury

Kameryn Norse of Bristol

Katelynn Ouellette of Vergennes

Raven Payne of Cornwall

Victor Pomainville of Middlebury

Chandler Robideau of Bristol

Laurence Romain of Lincoln

Nicole Rossi of Brandon

Brooke Rubright of Salisbury

Lydia Sabourin of Vergennes

Darcy Staats of Salisbury

Blair Stone of Middlebury

Gabrielle Sullivan of Middlebury

Ashley Sunderland of Shoreham

Paiton Tolmer of Vergennes

Elia Wence of Sudbury

Mason Wood of Bristol.