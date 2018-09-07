Back to school: Local students attending Castleton

Castleton University photo
Many Addison County students are attending Castleton University for the fall semester.
CASTLETON | A growing number of Addison County students will be attending college in-state this year and their choice of Castleton University, close to home, is no exception.
Castleton’s Maurice Ouimet, dean of enrollment and Emily Wiezalis, assistant dean of Enrollment said they are excited to welcome so many students from the greater Middlebury and Vergennes area.
Castleton officially installed Dr. Karen M. Scolforo as its tenth president of the modern era on Aug. 30 as part of its fall convocation ceremony. The new president welcomed both Vermont and out-of-state students to campus.
The Eagle congratulates the following students in our distribution area who have been accepted by the university, and who have recently registered, for the fall 2018 semester:
Rachael Bedell of Bristol
Ryan Bonar of Bristol
Tyler Burg of Granville
Sierra Chamberlain of Vergennes
Bridget Davis of Monkton
MacKenzie Denny of Bristol
Dylan Disorda of Salisbury
Travis Dube of Shoreham
Benjamin Fournier of Whiting
Timothy Fyles of Orwell
Sawyer Heath of Brandon
Amber Kimball of Weybridge
Casey Kimball of Middlebury
Brandi Leno of Whiting
Joshua Letourneau of Brandon
Christian Little of Starksboro
Stacey Miller of Middlebury
Michael Morse of Middlebury
Kameryn Norse of Bristol
Katelynn Ouellette of Vergennes
Raven Payne of Cornwall
Victor Pomainville of Middlebury
Chandler Robideau of Bristol
Laurence Romain of Lincoln
Nicole Rossi of Brandon
Brooke Rubright of Salisbury
Lydia Sabourin of Vergennes
Darcy Staats of Salisbury
Blair Stone of Middlebury
Gabrielle Sullivan of Middlebury
Ashley Sunderland of Shoreham
Paiton Tolmer of Vergennes
Elia Wence of Sudbury
Mason Wood of Bristol.