BANDALOOP: climbing, dance, performance art

× Expand Photo by Bob Handleman Performance group BANDALOOP returns to Middlebury College this month.

MIDDLEBURY | A pioneer in vertical performance, BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality, intricate choreography and the art of climbing to turn the dance floor on its side.

The company combines contemporary dance with climbing technology to create perspective-bending aerial dances. Audiences may remember BANDALOOP’s spectacular performance at Middlebury in 2004. The company returns to Middlebury in September to kick off the Mahaney Center for the Arts’ 25th anniversary season.

In addition to workshops and master classes for Middlebury College students, BANDALOOP will offer three free public performances at the Mahaney Center for the Arts plaza on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. (please check go.middlebury.bandaloop in case of inclement weather).

Middlebury College alumnus Mark Stuver, artistic associate for BANDALOOP, will offer a public career talk on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12:15 p.m., in the Mahaney Center for the Arts Dance Theatre. BANDALOOP’s activities at Middlebury are supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts.