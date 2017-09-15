Banned Books Week includes readings, stage play

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Banned Books Week 2017 will be observed Sept. 24-Sept. 30. It’s a chance to buy those questionable titles without having to hide them in a brown paper bag. Pictured: Vermont librarian David Clark and a Banned Books Week display in Middlebury.

RUTLAND | Banned Books Week has become somewhat of a pop culture happening in recent years. Consider the world of the 1950s when books such as Patricia’s Highsmith’s novel "The Price of Salt", and Vladimir Nabokov’s "Lolita" were on X-rated lists from the U.S. government to the National Legion of Decency. Now, it’s anything goes, of course, with notable exceptions that exist in today's politically correct environment.

Banned Books Week 2017, observed at libraries and bookstores everywhere, takes place Sept. 24-Sept. 30. It’s a chance to buy those questionable titles without having to hide them in a brown paper bag.

Banned Books Week is now an anticipated event in some circles.

"It highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community—including librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers—in support of the freedom to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular," states the Rutland Free Library's website.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre and the Rutland Free Library together will present "An Evening in Honor of Banned Books Week". The event will be held at the Rutland Library on 10 Court St.

"This is the first of many showcases during ART’s thirteenth season," according to local theater director and producer Sandra Gartner. "The night will begin with a reading of ‘The Rabbit’s Wedding’ by Garth Williams followed by a staged reading from ‘Alabama Story’ by Kenneth Jones based on the true events surrounding the children’s book."

Gartner said that "Alabama Story" is a current play that deals with books, race, censorship and the American character.

"‘Alabama Story’ will have its Vermont premiere produced by ART in the Spring 2018," according to Gartner.

The event is free and refreshments will be served. For this year’s banned books celebration, the coalition of organizations that sponsors Banned Books Week will emphasize the importance of the First Amendment, which guarantees our inherent right to read.