Being klutzy is no laughing matter

RUTLAND | Being klutzy is no longer a laughing matter. In fact, one of the most serious medical problems facing older people is falling.

After we reach age 30, the muscles we use to stand tall begin to weaken. The length of our stride shortens, and the pace of our steps slows. Even our vision becomes fuzzier. However, aging isn’t the only reason people lose their sense of stability. With balance, you either ‘use it’ or ‘lose it.’ You can maintain it if you stay active.

The staff in the Rehabilitation Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center has developed a workshop specifically addressing walking, balance, and stability. The workshop entitled, “Gaining Traction: Improve your walking, balance, mobility, and stability will be held every Thursday, March 29-April 26 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

In this program participants will learn the mechanics of walking and how various conditions such as arthritis, foot and joint issues, and neurological problems impact gait, and what strategies can be used to compensate for these conditions. There will be discussions on setting realistic walking goals, how to track progress using a pedometer and other technology, utilizing exercises that will enhance your mobility, and how to select appropriate footwear.

At the conclusion of the program there will be a panel discussion with the folks from Rehabilitative Services followed by a walk around the Rutland Regional Loop weather permitting.

The cost is $15 and registration is required for the workshop. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call (802) 772-2400.