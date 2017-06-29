Bell ringer

× Expand Photo provided - Photo © 2016 Brett Simison Middlebury College Carillon player George Matthew, Jr. photographed with the Mead Chapel carillon.

MIDDLEBURY – George Matthew Jr. is the award-winning carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University. He will be playing American music composed for the carillon on Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. at Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert held on the lawn of Mead Chapel. Bring a chair and picnic dinner. The performance is free to the public.