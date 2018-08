× Expand Middlebury College photo

MIDDLEBURY | Amy Heebner, a Middlebury College alumna, is the official city carillonneur for Albany, N.Y. She will return to campus Friday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m., for the 33rd annual Summer Carillon Concert at Mead Chapel and surrounding lawns. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of life on the Middlebury campus. The event is free. For more details, including free parking, call (802) 443-3168.