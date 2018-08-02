Ben Franklin closing inspires a survey

× Expand Photo by Jim Gish Farewell to Middlebury’s Ben Franklin Store: The original chain originated in Boston in 1877 as Butler Brothers. The company founded the Ben Franklin chain in 1927 which was sold in 1959. At Ben Franklin’s peak, the chain had 2,500 stores nationwide.

MIDDLEBURY | Jim Gish, community liaison for Middlebury Bridge and Rail Project, has designed a new downtown retail survey for residents and visitors. Gish’s unusual project was inspired after he heard about the going-out-of-business sale of downtown retailer Ben Franklin, one of the last of the national variety store chains that flourished during the 1950s and ‘60s.

“Like me, you may have viewed the going out of business signs that went up in the windows at Ben Franklin earlier this summer with a mixture of ‘not surprised’ and ‘what a shame.’ Ben Franklin has been a Middlebury institution since 1943,” Gish wrote in his recent community newsletter. “And then Clay’s left Middlebury rather unceremoniously in late June after some 25 years of selling women’s clothing on Main Street.”

Gish stated that he didn’t know the details of the decisions made by the business and property owners involved in closing the stores.

“But it did get me thinking about how few people determine which businesses make up a downtown that caters to thousands of locals and visitors,” he stated. ”But what if we owned the town? What if we decided which stores we wanted downtown? With this in mind, I put together a one-question survey to help us think about the future of our downtown as we make our way through three years of construction.”

Gish is asking locals to make their voices heard soon.

You can fill out the survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/W2FFYKL or, if you have other questions, send Gish an email message: jgish@townofmiddlebury.org.