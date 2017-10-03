Benjamin leaves Teen Center

× Expand Photo provided Benjamin, an avid outdoorsman, has stepped down from the position and is now with the Addison County Foundation.

MIDDLEBURY | Colby Benjamin has stepped down from his position as the director Addison Central Teen Center in Middlebury. He is now property manager for the Addison County Foundation.

“We thank him and are very appreciative of his time and all that he has done for the community of Middlebury. We wish him nothing but the best for him and his family,” according to Dustin Hunt of the Middlebury Parks & Recreation Department.

The mission of the Teen Center, located at 77 Mary Hogan Dr., in Middlebury is designed for local youth to have fun, experience local culture, and build relationships with others.