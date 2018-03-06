Bernie involved foreigners in his ‘16 campaign

× Expand Public domain photo by Gage Skidmore Look who colluded: A left-leaning Aussie political party paid volunteers to fly across the globe to help with Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, according to a ruling filed in February.

MIDDLEBURY | President Donald Trump isn’t the only politician under a cloud of foreign collusion. Officials of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) confirmed last week that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign illegally accepted contributions from the Australian Labor Party.

The left-leaning Aussie party paid volunteers to fly across the globe to help with the Vermont senator’s campaign, according to a ruling filed in February.

“The volunteers, who were participating in a government-funded education program, even got $8,000 in stipends from their native country to campaign for the popular Vermont senator in his 2016 run for the White House,” according to Vice News. “The FEC ruled that the Sanders campaign accepted about $25,000 in in-kind donations from the Australians. Bernie’s been ordered to fork over $14,500 in civil penalties for violating campaign law.”

At first, Sanders pushed back against the FEC, but now campaign organization has agreed to pay the U.S. fine.

“During the course of the campaign, thousands and thousands of young people from every state and many other countries volunteered. Among them were seven Australian young people who were receiving a modest stipend and airfare from the Australian Labor Party so they could learn about American politics,” a Sanders spokesperson told Vice News. “The folks on the campaign managing volunteers did not believe the stipend disqualified them from being volunteers.”

The fine against Sanders campaign was filed by William O’Brien a New Hampshire Republican Party member.

O’Brien put two and two together and filed the complaint with the FEC after he viewed a Project Veritas video showing Sanders’ Australian volunteers removing 2016 campaign yard signs.