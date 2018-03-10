Bestselling author to speak at college

× Expand Photo provided Isabel Wilkerson.

MIDDLEBURY | Isabel Wilkerson, author of the bestselling “The Warmth of Other Suns” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, will deliver the 2018 Middlebury College Commencement address on Sunday, May 27.

A National Humanities medalist, Wilkerson spent 15 years working on her book, interviewing more than 1,200 people to tell one of the greatest underreported stories of the 20th century, that of the great migration. From 1915 to 1970, six million African-Americans fled the Jim Crow South in what became one of the largest internal migrations in United States history and one that permanently changed the social landscape of the country.

Published in 2010, “The Warmth of Other Suns” won numerous prizes, including the National Book Critics Circle Award. Wilkerson’s book was also named to more than 30 best-of-the-year lists, including the New York Times’ 10 Best Books of the Year and Amazon’s 5 Best Books of the Year.

Wilkerson won the Pulitzer Prize for her work as Chicago bureau chief of the New York Times in 1994, making her the first black woman in the history of American journalism to win a Pulitzer Prize and the first African American to win for individual reporting.

She has also taught at a number of universities, including Emory, Princeton, and Columbia.

“Isabel Wilkerson is a masterful writer and storyteller,” said Middlebury President Laurie Patton. “She brought attention to an important but overlooked episode in American history with her skillful use of fascinating personal narratives. Her book also contributes to an understanding of racism that exists in the U.S. today.

“It is an honor to have Isabel as our commencement speaker,” added Patton. “Her wisdom and her talent as an author and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist will offer inspiration to our seniors as they begin new challenges following their graduation from Middlebury.”

Wilkerson will receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree at the commencement ceremony.

Middlebury also will honor four other distinguished men and women with honorary degrees this year:

Jeanne A. Brink is an Abenaki artist and activist. She conducts workshops and programs on Western Abenaki storytelling, history, language, culture, basket making, oral tradition, dance, games, and current issues throughout Vermont and New England. Tracing her Abenaki heritage back to the early 1700s, she continues the tradition of Western Abenaki ash splint and sweetgrass fancy basketry as a master basket maker. Brink has served on the Vermont Commission for Native American Affairs, the Lake Champlain Basin Program Cultural Heritage and Recreation Advisory Committee, and many other local organizations. She is the author of several books about Abenaki art and language.