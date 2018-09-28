Better L8 Than Never Auto Show ‘18

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio taking a stand: Brandon resident Dick Rouse displayed the oldest automobile at the Bristol show, a 1914 Ford Sportster with a nifty, monocle windshield. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio FASTEST: This sleek, award-winning Dodge Hellcat, equipped with Chrysler’s patented Street Racing Technology and well over 700 horsepower, is owned by Tom Sinacore of Middlebury. It was the fastest modern muscle car on exhibit at the show. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio wheelMAN: Bruce Many, president of the Snake Mountain Cruisers, presided over this year’s car show activities along with the coveted award ceremony. While the show debuted in 2004, Many has managed the event with the local car club, along with the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, since 2008. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio EV DISPLAY: Erin Rocheleau, a solar community organizer with SunCommon stands next to the company’s 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. The Waterbury-based solar firm is replacing its Toyota Prius fleet with the high-tech Bowties because they are more efficient, and travel over 200 miles on a single battery charge. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio fun and games: Children attending the Bristol car show had fun, too. Games such as the tire roll and hulla-hoop competition kept the little ones engaged.Little O’Reilly and Emily were winners of the tire roll. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio BETTER L8 THAN NEVER: Bristol’s Better L8 Than Never, organized by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and Snake Mountain Cruisers, has grown over the years since its founding in 2004. This year’s event attracted new participants in the “modern muscle car” and “tuner” categories. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio built to last: Bill Mraz of Middlebury has owned this award-winning 1933 Dodge Business Coupe since he graduated Norwich University and joined the Army in 1958. He bought the classic car from a classmate at the time for $300. The car was repainted in 2005 and is a true show stopper. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio FRANK’S CARS: Dennis and Barbara Maloney of Frank’s Cars were on hand to sell the estate model car collection of the late Frank Eisele of New Jersey. The large die-cast model collection, amassed by Barbara’s father who died in 2011, is now being sold at various events around the Bristol area. Prev Next

BRISTOL | The annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show was held Sept. 23 in the Bristol recreational field. The popular, annual event is co-hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Snake Mountain Cruisers car club.

Bruce Many, president of the Cruisers, said that he estimated over 300 attendees this year when compared to 218 at last year’s event. “It gets better and better each year,” he said. He noted that new categories, for modern and “tuner” cars, will help attract even more participants.

“It was a big success. We had a record breaking number of vehicles and raised funds for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta,” according to Maria Benoit of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

LIST OF WINNERS AND TOP HONOREES

Best in Show: 1968 Merc Cougar (Timothy Bruner)

Modern Muscle Class: 2010 Chevy Camaro RS/SS (Steve Ballard), 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T (Kevein Chask)

Tuner Class: 2015 Subie WRX (Drew Bloom), 2004 Acura RSX Type S (Lee Fredette)

Snake Mt. Cruisers Host Club Winner: 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Gary Payne)

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta Choice: 1964 Chevy Corvette (John Lavoe)

Shoreham Upholstery Best Interior Award: 1967 Chevy Nova (Al Gonyea)

Club Participation Award: Deathwish Performance.

Top 30 Winners: 1948 Dodge Pickup (Steve Young), 1968 Ford Mustang (Kevin Zaloudek), 1938 Bantam (Daniel Henry), 1950 Corvette (Ray Papandrea), 1936 Ford Dump (Nancy Jones), 1969 Chevelle SS (Glen and Lore McPeters), 1965 Olds 422 (Tim and Tambrie), 1933 Dodge Business Coupe (Bill Mraz), 1957 Chevy Bel-Air (Henry and Sandy Pollino), 1966 Corvette (Neal Speer), 1958 Chevy Impala (Malcolm Swugger), 1966 VW Beetle (Tom Boise), 1966 Dodge Charger (Dawn Wensley), 1967 Corvette (Jason Lowell), 1967 Nova (A.J. Gonyea), 1969 Camaro Z28 (Gary Godin), 1955 Chevy Bel-Air (Dick Josier), 1969 Camaro (Izaak Draper), 1962 Austin Healy (Jeff King), 1969 Chevelle SS (Steven Greenia), 1971 Chevy Nova (James Cobaugh), 1976 Ford Torino (Flip Erwin), 1977 Datsun (Tim Holler), 1967 Camaro Z28 (Timand Deb Gleason), 1966 Chevy Nova SS (Dennis Brittell), 1955 Chevy 210 (David Wood), 1932 Chevy (Ed Robinson), 1965 Olds Cutlass (Benny Hughes),1964 Chevy Malibu SS (Art and Penny Watrous),and 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 (Francis Clark).