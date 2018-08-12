× Expand Photo by Jim Gish

MIDDLEBURY | Jim Gish, community liaison for the Middlebury Bridge and Rail Project, reported on downtown construction progress in Printer’s Alley by contractors Kubricky, ECI, and Maine D&B. The crews continued to prepare the launch pit for the arrival of the railroad tunnel boring machine scheduled for the week of Aug. 13. Some of the needed equipment is already on site alongside the pit. The photo shows both contractors working together to install rock netting to protect workers in the launch pit from any falling rock.