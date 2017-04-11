Big improvements underway at Middlebury Co-op

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Co-op is in the midst of a long-planned expansion that will dramatically increase both their physical size and the variety of products they are able to offer their members and the community.

The Co-op started operations in the 1970s as a buyers club and they’ve grown steadily over the years into a store with 4,200 member-owners. In 2013 the purchase of a small parcel adjoining their property made the feasibility of expansion on-site attractive and they began to formulate a long range plan to accomplish their goals.

Co-op management asked the community for comments and ideas in a series of “Co-op Conversations”. They made sure the public was kept up to date on their plans, let them know about some of the challenges they faced through videos and blog posting and asked for feedback. Marketing Director Karin Mott said that one of the things that was made clear was that the members wanted to keep the Co-op right where it is, within easy walking distance for many Middlebury residents. “We didn’t want to move to a box-type store on Route 7.”

The expansion is well under way, as evidenced by the heavy equipment and work crews that have turned the area into a beehive of activity. A bigger, better Co-op with widely expanded offerings will soon become a reality.

The new facility will have 50% more retail space, including 20% more space in Produce, with an open layout. There will be 100% increases in meat and cheese retail spaces, an improved deli with a hot bar, and an expanded selection in the bulk department. The new cafe will have 100% more seating and its own entrance. All of this expansion created the need for more storage, which will also see an increase in space of 100%

The store will have wider aisles for easier navigation — a mundane but important feature that subtly influences a customer’s overall shopping experience.

Construction will continue over the summer, with attendant parking challenges, but Mott says their customers have been very understanding and supportive as they watch their Co-op grow and improve to better serve them. As of now, Co-op management is hoping the project will be completed in October, barring the type of unforeseen occurrences that often accompany major construction projects.

The Middlebury Co-op is structured so that members are also owners, who are encouraged to actively participate in shaping priorities and the direction of the business. Member-owners vote on critical issues and elect members of the Board of Directors. Their mission statement spells it out: The Middlebury Natural Foods Cooperative is a democratic, member-owned cooperative committed to providing healthy, competitively priced foods; encouraging ecologically sound and healthful patterns of production and consumption; and responding to members’ needs accordingly.

The Co-op hosts workshops and classes such as the recent class, Cooking With Spring Veggies, and upcoming classes on DIY Bitters & Tonics and Cooking for Optimal Gut Health. They also host in-store demonstrations where customers can meet farmers and producers, and learn skills such as “Host Defense”, and “Good Mix Foods”.

When the expansion is complete, all of these programs will have a newer, and bigger space for community members meet for fun and informative gatherings. Visit the store, or their easy to navigate website at http://middlebury.coop/ to see more of what’s happening at the Co-op.