CHIMNEY POINT | A large flock of Canadian geese can be seen roosting on the Lake Champlain ice at Chimney Point. Local birdwatchers have reported that the roosting has been going on for two weeks. The bird gathering is likely a protective measure against mammal predators during the seasonal transition. Their movements in the water also help keep a small section of the lake just off shore ice free.