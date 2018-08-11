Black bears still in the news

× Expand File photo by Braggs Taxidermy “We’ve had a lot of interest in black bears in Middlebury this summer following several prominent bear sightings around town,” said biologist Forrest Hammond. Pictured: Mike Betourney and a 225 pound black bear specimen in 2007.

MIDDLEBURY | This year, black bears have been in the news in Addison County since May. Bears have been sighted in the Chipman Hill neighborhood of Middlebury and in areas of Leicester and Salisbury, as well as elsewhere in the region.

Now you can learn more about these intelligent, but sometimes dangerous creatures at Middlebury’s town hall this month.

Vermonters of all ages are invited to attend a presentation about Vermont’s black bears at the Middlebury Town Offices, 77 Main St., on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife bear biologist Forrest Hammond will present a fascinating look at the lives of these wild animals. He will also discuss bear ecology and behaviors, and how humans can better co-exist with the animals. Hammond will present photos and stories about black bears in Vermont. He hopes the audience will come away with a new appreciation for bears.

Vermont State Game Warden Dale Whitlock will also be in attendance to meet with the public and answer questions.

“Whitlock is stationed in the Middlebury area and has extensive experience providing advice and assistance to residents on bear-human conflicts. We’ve had a lot of interest in black bears in Middlebury this summer following several prominent bear sightings around town,” said Hammond. “We’ll answer people’s questions about bears and talk about what they can do to live safely alongside them here in Vermont.”

The talk is free and open to the public.