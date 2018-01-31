Board discusses fire truck cost sharing, tree removal

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard held a meeting Jan. 23 to various citizen comments and attend to town matters.
Under the citizen comments portion of the agenda, the Board heard remarks from the following residents:
Referring to the recent discovery of a deceased individual on the town green, resident Michael Booska suggested that the town establish a daily curfew for clearing the green and that Middlebury Police routinely patrol it during the overnight hours.
Resident Mark Mooney suggested that the Board ask Middlebury College officials to reconsider a decision not to contribute financially to the town’s new ladder truck, which the Middlebury Fire Department is preparing to put into service. He argued that the truck’s specifications were designed with college buildings in mind and that the college should, therefore, contribute toward the cost, as it had done several years ago with the first ladder truck.
South Street resident David Pistilli commented upon the challenging condition of the sidewalk running from Main Street to Porter Hospital following recent storms, even after several passes had been made by the Town’s sidewalk plow. He suggested that the Selectboard explore ways to encourage homeowners to take responsibility for clearing the final inch, or so, of snow off the portion of sidewalk that runs along their properties after the plow has done its work.
Tree Warden Chris Zeoli reviewed his findings from a Dec. 18 public hearing to consider a Highway Department request to remove an apple tree in the public right of way on South Street that is impeding the sidewalk plow during winter operations. Chris reported that a compromise was reached during the hearing that will allow the tree to remain in place for up to two more years while the Town plants two replacement trees - one on each side - and gives them time to get established. The terms of the compromise have been captured in a formal agreement that the Board approved provisionally, pending review and approval by the property owners.
The Board endorsed a recommendation from Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley to award contracts for the purchase of a 2018 Ford Interceptor Utility SUV to G. Stone Motors, Inc. for $31,834 and a 2018 Dodge Charger sedan to Foster Motors, Inc. for $23,510. The SUV will be placed in service for front-line patrol use. The sedan, while intended primarily for administrative/ supervisory use will also serve as a patrol back-up, if needed. Both vehicle purchases had been approved previously by voters at the 2017 Town Meeting.
Board member Susan Shashok reported on recent informal discussions between representatives from the town and college regarding possible approaches for improving broadband access in Middlebury. Susan noted that, while the conversation had focused initially on the possibility of leveraging the college’s existing broadband network infrastructure to extend coverage into the community, it is not within the College’s core mission to become an Internet Service Provider (or ISP). Given the potential scope of this undertaking, she recommended that the Selectboard take up the broadband topic at its upcoming strategic planning retreat and discuss whether and how to prioritize it as a project for 2018.
The Board agreed to sign a Letter of Support for a proposed Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT) grant application with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to fund signage and trail improvements on the TAM, Trail Around Middlebury.
In accordance with the terms of the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP), the Selectboard adopted a formal resolution related to a $30,000 grant application the Town is submitting on behalf of the Addison County Community Trust to fund the planning and design of a community septic system for the Lindale Mobile Home Park. The Board also approved the commitment of Town matching funds of up to $7,500 to be drawn from the VCDP Revolving Loan/Grant Fund.
The Board finalized the FY19 General Fund Budget and warning for Town Meeting. The budget approved by the Board creates an estimated Municipal Tax Rate of 0.9859, an increase of just 0.0037 vs. the FY18 budget. As a reminder, Town Meeting will take place on Monday, March 5th, at Mary Hogan Elementary School. Australian Ballot voting will occur at the Town Offices, 77 Main St., on Tuesday, March 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will begin Wednesday, Feb. 14.
The Selectboard took several project-related actions recommended by the Infrastructure Committee, including:
Approving an engineering services contract with Green Mountain Engineering, Inc. for planned improvements to water, sewer and sidewalk infrastructure on Charles Avenue, at a total cost of $69,950.
Authorizing Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay to negotiate a contract with Marlborough, Mass.-based Tata & Howard for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Evaluation Project.
Awarding an engineering services contract to DuBois and King for the Shard Villa Road Improvements Project, for a total cost of $45,169.
Approving a recommendation from Harris & Harris Consulting to dual-track planning for a new equipment and vehicle storage structure at the Police Department campus, including the decommissioning of the control building at the old Wastewater Treatment Facility, and site plan development for a new Public Works facility.
The Board approved a request from Wastewater Superintendent Bob Wells to purchase two replacement ISCO flow meters for the Wastewater Treatment Facility, for a cost of $10,463. As part of the Town’s Combined Sewer Overflow reporting process, the meters are designed to measure infiltration into the sanitary sewer system when it occurs and aid in pinpointing the source.
Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay provided an update from Planning & Zoning Director Jennifer Murray on the status of planning for a proposed new rail platform. She noted that Jennifer is working with the Regional Planning Commission to prepare a Request for Proposals for the project, anticipated to be released by the end of March, followed by 3 to 4 months of analysis and public engagement around site alternatives, leading to a final site recommendation in the early summer timeframe.
Special thanks to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay for sharing Selectboard meeting minutes with Eagle readers.