Board discusses fire truck cost sharing, tree removal

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard held a meeting Jan. 23 to various citizen comments and attend to town matters.

Under the citizen comments portion of the agenda, the Board heard remarks from the following residents:

Referring to the recent discovery of a deceased individual on the town green, resident Michael Booska suggested that the town establish a daily curfew for clearing the green and that Middlebury Police routinely patrol it during the overnight hours.

Resident Mark Mooney suggested that the Board ask Middlebury College officials to reconsider a decision not to contribute financially to the town’s new ladder truck, which the Middlebury Fire Department is preparing to put into service. He argued that the truck’s specifications were designed with college buildings in mind and that the college should, therefore, contribute toward the cost, as it had done several years ago with the first ladder truck.

South Street resident David Pistilli commented upon the challenging condition of the sidewalk running from Main Street to Porter Hospital following recent storms, even after several passes had been made by the Town’s sidewalk plow. He suggested that the Selectboard explore ways to encourage homeowners to take responsibility for clearing the final inch, or so, of snow off the portion of sidewalk that runs along their properties after the plow has done its work.

Tree Warden Chris Zeoli reviewed his findings from a Dec. 18 public hearing to consider a Highway Department request to remove an apple tree in the public right of way on South Street that is impeding the sidewalk plow during winter operations. Chris reported that a compromise was reached during the hearing that will allow the tree to remain in place for up to two more years while the Town plants two replacement trees - one on each side - and gives them time to get established. The terms of the compromise have been captured in a formal agreement that the Board approved provisionally, pending review and approval by the property owners.

The Board endorsed a recommendation from Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley to award contracts for the purchase of a 2018 Ford Interceptor Utility SUV to G. Stone Motors, Inc. for $31,834 and a 2018 Dodge Charger sedan to Foster Motors, Inc. for $23,510. The SUV will be placed in service for front-line patrol use. The sedan, while intended primarily for administrative/ supervisory use will also serve as a patrol back-up, if needed. Both vehicle purchases had been approved previously by voters at the 2017 Town Meeting.