Body found in Ferrisburgh, name withheld

FERRISBURGH | Vermont State Police reported that a body has been found in the Lewis Creek Fishing Access Area in Ferrisburgh on Aug. 5.

According to VSP Detective Trooper Benjamin Barton, on the afternoon of Aug. 5, at approximately 3 p.m., two kayakers came across a dead person in the water near Long Point Road.

Several rescue personnel responded to the scene along with an assistant medical examiner.

“The body was identified however the name is being withheld until proper notification can be made to the next of kin. The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington where an autopsy will be completed,” Barton noted. “There is no expected foul play.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.