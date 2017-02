× Expand Photo by Charles J. Kelly, Asst. Scoutmaster Troop 539

VERGENNES —Vergennes Boy Scouts from Troop 539 received the Ad Altare Dei religious award from Rev. Yvon Royer of St. Peter Church. The scouts are: (left to right) Richard Cosgrove, Andrew Kachmar, and Zach Botala. Each scout met the requirements of 15 weeks of study, community involvement, and a successful Board of Review by the Burlington Diocese’s National Catholic Committee on Scouting.