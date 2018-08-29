Brandon host premiere of lost Sherlock Holmes film

× Expand Archival photo courtesy of Jeff Rapsis Stage actor William Gillette stars in the original silent film adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (1916), to be shown with live music by Jeff Rapsis on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, Route 7, in Brandon, Vt. Admission is free.

BRANDON | Brandon will play host to the Vermont premier of the first-ever Sherlock Holmes movie. The silent film, titled simply “Sherlock Holmes”, was released in 1916 , during the height of World War 1, and recently rediscovered in Paris. It will screen this month at Brandon Town Hall.

Thanks to Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer with Brandon connection and regarded as one of the nation’s leading silent-film musicians, silent films like “Sherlock Holmes” are getting a new life locally.

“Sherlock...” will be shown with live music on Friday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., at Brandon Town Hall facing U.S. Route 7 downtown.

The program is free and open to the public. Free will donations are encouraged, with all proceeds to aid ongoing Town Hall restoration efforts.

According to Rapsis, “Like many films from the silent era, the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movie was long considered lost until a nearly complete copy was discovered in 2014 at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris. The film has since been restored, allowing movie-goers to again see the only screen appearance of stage actor William Gillette.”

New England actor Gillette is credited with being the original Sherlock Holmes by way of an early 1900s popular stage adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales of the polymath British detective.

Photo by Kevin Pepin Gillette Castle stands along the Connecticut River and is open for visitors. The stage actor who played the first movie Sherlock Holmes in 1916 lived there from 1919 until his death in 1937.

“Gillette performed as the brilliant Holmes more than 1,300 times over three decades, touring the nation and popularizing Conan Doyle’s sleuth,” according to Rapsis. “A popular stage actor, Gillette made no other known movie appearances. But his interpretation of the Holmes character laid the groundwork for all actors who would later play the role... .”

Basil Rathbone, Jeremy Brett (considered the best Holmes by many critics and this writer) and Benedict Cumberbatch are best remembered for playing the character on screen.

Rapsis said the 1916 runs nearly 90 minutes and was filmed in 1915 in the Chicago studios of the Essanay Film Co., “with exterior shots of the Windy City doubling for Victorian London.”

The screening at Brandon Town Hall will be the first time the restoration has been shown in Vermont.

The film will be shown with live musical accompaniment by Rapsis. He said he likes to improvise live scores for silent films with an electronic synthesizer that sounds like an orchestra.

“It’s kind of a high wire act,” Rapsis said. “But for me, the energy of live performance is an essential part of the silent film experience.”

The program is sponsored by Kathy and Bill Mathis, in memory of Maxine Thurston; also an anonymous donor.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to support ongoing renovation of the town hall.

For more information, visit brandontownhall.org. For more info on the music, visit jeffrapsis.com.