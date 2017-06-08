Brandon kicks off summer with festival

× Expand Photo provided This year's first edition of the Brandon Kick Off to Summer Festival includes midway rides, fair food, bingo games, and plenty of free, live music. Of special interest to music fans is a free concert by Vermont's own Jamie Lee Thurston.

BRANDON - Brandon residents are ready to shake off their soggy jackets and shoes this weekend after enduring a month of rain and overcast skies. They'll do it by attending the Brandon Kick Off to Summer Festival being held at Estabrook Field, this week, June 9-11.

According to Brandon's Recreation Director Bill Moore, the festival occupies 13 acres on the Estabrook Field; it is the first of what he and others hope will be an annual event to draw visitors to town.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

This year's first edition of the Brandon Kick Off includes midway rides, fair food, bingo games, and live music. Notable is a free country music concert starring Vermont's own Jamie Lee Thurston, a rising star on the CW music scene.

Thurston performs 9 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and admission is free.

Thurston was born in Montpelier. His early years were spent in Waterbury, and performed with his father there starting at age 15. After moving to Los Angeles, Calif., he moved again to Nashville, Tenn., in 1999. In 2003, Thurston released the album “I Just Wanna Do My Thing” via View 2. The album included the single “It Can All Be Gone”, which peaked at number 59 on the Hot Country Songs charts. He later signed to Warner Bros. and Country Thunder.

Thurston wrote Rodney Atkins’ 2009 single “15 Minutes”, and cuts by Trace Adkins and Montgomery Gentry. Thurston’s life is the basis of a new screenplay.

The amusement company putting together the first Brandon Kick Off event will be familiar to area residents; it provided the amusements for the former St. Mary's School festival held at Foster Motors' field in Middlebury for several years.

Moore said that the Brandon Recreation Department and the Brandon Area Toy Project partnered to host the festival.

The Toy Project serves Brandon, Forestdale, Leicester, Sudbury and Whiting children in need up to the 6th grade. The organization provides joy to area children on Christmas. It is based on donations, volunteers and community members at large.

Various area organizations, including Rutland Region Medical Center and the National Bank of Middlebury, helped sponsor this year's premiere festival.

Event schedule:

Thursday, open 5 to 7 p.m., includes midway rides and vendors, a 1K Fun Run starting at 5 p.m., and bingo games under the stars.

Friday, open noon to 4 p.m., includes midway rides and vendors, a teen dance with D.J. Primary Influence, 5 to 10 p.m., and face painting.

Saturday, open noon to 4 p.m., includes midway rides and vendors, a Battle of the Bands, Lego race cars, the Tin Type Gypsies and Ben Fuller concerts, 5 to 8:30 p.m. The highlight Saturday includes the free Jamie Lee Thurston concert, 9 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, open 10 to 6 p.m., includes a non-denominational worship service at 10 a.m., midway rides and vendors, with Christian rock bands, noon to 6 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Unlimited rides can be enjoyed with a bracelet purchase. Discount tickets are available.

As of Thursday morning, over 400 Facebook users indicated online that they were planning to attend the festival, according to the Brandon recreation Department.