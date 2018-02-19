Brandon P.D. issue heroin warning

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Brandon P.D. Brandon Police officers responded to two drug overdose calls in one day recently.

BRANDON | Brandon Police officers responded to two drug overdose calls in one day last month. One victim was a 19-year-old who had stopped breathing and for a period of time had no pulse. Brandon P.D. officers safely revived the person using Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an overdose.

The second victim, a 36-year-old, was revived by members of the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, also using Narcan.

The police report indicated the victim had been down for about 30 minutes. Without intervention by both the local police and rescue personnel, both heroin addicts would be dead.

Vermont law allows for anyone, including the person experiencing the overdose, to contact police for help without fear of being arrested, cited, or prosecuted for a violation of possession and control of regulated drugs.

“We feel it necessary to post this information in the event a friend, family member, or other person is experiencing an overdose and needs help,” according to Chief Christopher Brickell. “We do not want a fear of law enforcement action to delay a medical response that is urgently needed.”

For those wanting help in escaping the addiction of opioids, there are several options available.

“For those who are users of illegal drugs, we ask that you are extremely careful in the drugs you consume and who you receive them from. Drugs acquired from dealers, friends, associates, have no guarantee of purity, or products mixed with the drug,” Brickell said. “As always, in addition to our efforts to combat illegal drug use and trafficking, we want to be a resource to those in need of escaping the grip of addiction.”

The Brandon Police Department praised the actions of its officers, members of the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, and the Brandon Fire Department for their efforts in protecting and serving the community.