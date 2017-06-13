Brandon's first summer fest a success

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

BRANDON — A father and his young daughter enjoy the antique carousel ride at the Brandon Kick-Off to Summer Festival held at Estabrook Field along U.S. Route 7 last weekend.

Partnered by the Brandon Area Toy Project and the Recreation Department, various area organizations, including Rutland Region Medical Center and the National Bank of Middlebury, helped sponsor the premiere event.

According to Brandon's Recreation Director Bill Moore, the festival occupied 13 acres on the Estabrook Field; it is the first of what he and others hope will be an annual event to draw visitors to town.