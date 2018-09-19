Brandon, Shoreham centers receive wellness award

× Expand Photo courtesy of H.P. Cummings CHCRR’s network of primary care, pediatrics, urgent care and dental centers are located in Rutland, Castleton, Brandon, West Pawlet, and Shoreham. Pictured: CHCRR in Shoreham.

SHOREHAM | Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region (CHCRR), including centers in Brandon and Shoreham, went tobacco free this summer, according to a news statement by CHCRR officials. The smoke-free environment was part of the reason why Vermont’s Department of Health recently awarded CHCRR with a Bronze Level ranking. The state awarded the employer “for promoting health and reducing the risk of chronic disease in the workplace.”

Anna White, CHCRR human resources manager, was pleased with the Bronze Level ranking and spoke about the honor noting that the tobacco-free decision reflects on the mission of the regional centers.

“Our mission is to take care of the patients in our community, to provide them excellent care and make sure those needs are being met,” said White. “We want to be sure our employees’ health care needs are being met too. We want to promote wellness both for our patients and our employees.”

According to White, CHCRR became a Bronze Level employer in the state’s 3-4-50 program as a result of the wellness measures in place throughout CHCRR’s network of primary care, pediatrics, urgent care and dental centers in Rutland, Castleton, Brandon, West Pawlet, and Shoreham.

“In the case of Shoreham, the community health center recently replaced a former residence that was being used as a clinic. The project consisted of a 6,500-square-foot building footprint with a full basement,” White added. “The measures include creation of a wellness plan and a wellness committee, promoting Vermont’s 802Quits smoking cessation resources, adding smoke-free signs around the campus, providing a private lactation location, celebrating employee wellness achievements and encouraging activity breaks.”

For many residents of the rural communities covered by CHCRR, the health centers provide top-notch wellness care without having to drive to Rutland, Middlebury or Burlington.

“I’ve gotten positive feedback that people like the wellness incentive program,” White said. “...When you are healthier you are more productive and you are a more balanced individual. So it’s a win-win.”