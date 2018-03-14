Brandon Town Meeting results

BRANDON | The Brandon Town Clerk’s Office reported the following results for Town Meeting voting on March 6:

Town Moderator: William “Bill” Moore, 584.

Selectboard (vote for one): Tracy R. Wyman 568

Selectboard (vote for two): Brian Coolidge 518, Seth M. Hopkins 487

Town Grand Juror: All write-ins, no clear winner noted

Town Agent: 20 write-ins, no clear winner noted

Trustee of Public Funds (vote for one): Laura Miner 514

Library Trustee: Sharron Kenney 550

Articles:

To see if the voters will appropriate $3,138, 185 for FY 2018-19 of which $2,578,045 is to be raised by property taxes? Yes 444,No 178

To see if the voters will appropriate $100,000 for paving projects to be raised by proerty taxes? Yes 517, No 105

To see if voters will ok reallocation of $10,000 for the defunct Boys & Girls Club at the 2016 Town meeting to the General Fund? Yes 453, No 168

To see if voters will ok $3,500 for ARC-Rutland area serving citizens with developmental and intellectual disabilities to be raised by property taxes? Yes 437, No 177

To see if voters will ok $1,000 for the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce to be raise by property taxes? Yes 437, No 183

To see if voters ok $20,735 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad to be raised by property taxes? Yes 492, No 126

To see if the voters ok $92,000 for the Brandon Free Public Library to be raised by property taxes? Yes 482,No 131

To see if voters ok $6,000 for the Brandon Independence Day Celebration Committee to be raised by property taxes? Yes 389, No 219

To see if the voters will ok $2,500 for the Stephen A. Douglas Community Center to be raised by property taxes? Yes 405, No 197.

To see if voters ok $13,500 for the Brandon Senior Citizens Center to be raised by property taxes? Yes 458, Blank votes 23

Shall general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $1,400,000... for infrastructure improvements on Park Street to Marble Street? Yes 489, Blank votes 20

