Brandon woman was champion of abolition

BRANDON | The great 19th century orator and anti-slavery champion Fredrick Douglass recognized early on that the fight to free slaves in America would only happen with the help of women.

“When the true history of the antislavery cause shall be written, women will occupy a large space in its pages; for the cause of the slave has been peculiarly woman’s cause,” he said.

Thanks to 19th century Brandon resident Eliza Marsh we have a better understanding of the role of white women in freeing the slaves.

Marsh had an unusual hobby, according to records from both the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh and the Brandon Museum opened in the historic Stephen A Douglas Birthplace.

“Marsh collected the autographs of leading abolitionists in the 1840s,” according to Vermont Historian Kevin Thornton, who discovered her project. Thornton noted that while Marsh’s book of autographs is lost to history, he has discovered much about her life and labor in the antislavery movement.

According to blogger Sharon Presley, “the valiant efforts of abolitionist men,,, are well-known to many Americans, as is the heroic activism of Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. I have written about Truth, Tubman and other black women abolitionists. However, though... (the men) get credit for their early writings against slavery in the 1830s, unknown white women... were already protesting in the 1820s.”

Thornton talked about Eliza Marsh’s life at the Rokeby Museum recently.

He devoted the lecture to the story of Eliza and her husband, Rodney Marsh, as well others living in Brandon at the time.

The Vermont historian is also interested in the role of women in the 19th century movement.

“Though the abolitionists welcomed women into their ranks, it’s not clear what role Eliza played. But she did create a most interesting artifact. Typical autograph books collected the names of friends and family; Eliza Marsh gave hers a different meaning,” he said.

Thornton said that Brandon was one of Vermont's "hotbeds" of abolition in the 1830s and 1840s, Rodney Marsh was vocal in the movement, and it was natural that his Eliza become involved.