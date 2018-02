× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Foster Motors of Middlebury received the area’s first 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The vehicle, already sold to a local driver, is on display in the dealership’s showroom this month. The car is built as an elite performance machine powered by a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine and torque reserve launch system. According to the manufacturer, the Demon is faster than a $1.6 million exotic car.