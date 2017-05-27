Bridport man charge for heroin possession

BRIDPORT — On May 3, Vermont State Police - New Haven received a call from Middlebury Rescue requesting assistance for Japheth Kehoe, 33, of Bridport.

He was located unresponsive in his parked vehicle near the Snake Mountain Trail entrance on Mountain Road in Addison.

Upon arrival of Vermont State Police troopers, Middlebury Rescue personnel were already on the scene and advised that Kehoe was awake and alert after an EMT administered narcan to Kehoe.

Kehoe had used heroin and upon granting consent to search his vehicle, more heroin was located.

Kehoe was cleared on scene by medical staff and subsequently arrested for the offense of possession of heroin and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing.

Kehoe was later released on a citation for the above offense. Kehoe was also issued Vermont civil violations for driving with a suspended license, plates not assigned to the vehicle, no insurance and an inspection sticker not assigned to the vehicle as well as it being expired.