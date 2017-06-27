Bridport man to appear in court

MIDDLEBURY — On June 21 at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police stopped Chad Nunn, 37, of Bridport on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury. A trooper made contact with Nunn and discovered that the motorist had been consuming alcohol. Nunn was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI and driving with a suspended license. Nunn was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear at Addison County District Court on June 28 to answer to the charges.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines