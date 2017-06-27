Bridport man to appear in court

× Expand VSP photo Chad Nunn

MIDDLEBURY — On June 21 at approximately 7:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police stopped Chad Nunn, 37, of Bridport on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury. A trooper made contact with Nunn and discovered that the motorist had been consuming alcohol. Nunn was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI and driving with a suspended license. Nunn was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear at Addison County District Court on June 28 to answer to the charges.