Briggs seeks state Senate seat

File photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont Senate candidate Peter Briggs in 2016.

ADDISON | Addison County resident and dairy farmer Peter Briggs has announced that he will seek, for a second time, the Vermont State Senate seat in Addison County.

While Briggs lost the 2014 race for the State House and the 2016 state Senate bid, this time, he believes, Addison County voters are ready for change.

Briggs will be running in the primary again as a Republican. The GOP challenger will face incumbent Vermont State Sen. Christopher Bray (D) in the fall election. Incumbent Sen. Claire Ayer (D) is not seeking reelection this year.

Briggs was born in Addison County and raised on the dairy farm started by his great grandfather. He is the grandson of decorated World War II veteran Henry Briggs.

“I will work for a more affordable Vermont,” Briggs said. “We need to lower the tax burden on Vermonters and bring spending within sensible lines.”

Briggs said that he is a pro-business candidate and wants to make Vermont a more business-friendly environment.

“Taxes are unsustainable,” he said. “It’s sad that despite the increase in revenue they (in Montpelier) still felt they had to raise taxes on those of us who produce. We need to reform the teachers’ pension system by going to a 401K (plan) instead of a pension structure and by reforming the education funding system which is a continuing problem.”

Briggs also said that farmers are an easy target when it comes to costly Lake Champlain pollution and immigration.

“Why blame the farmers? Simple: look at where the votes are. Twenty five percent of the population is in Chittenden County, while farmers makes up one percent of the population. Meanwhile, sewer plants in Chittenden County are failing and there are no clear restraints on new housing development in these communities (which create lake pollution).”

Briggs also said that farm jobs go to foreigners not because Vermonters won’t do the work, but because in-state welfare recipients, most typical of past farm laborers, make more income thanks to Uncle Sam’s largess footed by taxpayers. Until the welfare program is reformed, foreign labor will be a part of Vermont farms.

No matter, regarding foreign farm help in Vermont, Briggs said the problem is also intertwined with U.S. law.

“Vermont farmers don’t hire illegals, they hire ‘legal’ people, but by law we can’t check close enough to know if they are really legal or not. That’s a problem the government has to solve if it’s going to get serious about legal immigration. Yes, the Trump administration is actually enforcing more,” he said, “but with robotic milking technology on the rise, the immigration problem will solve itself over time. Within 20 years, 90 percent of Vermont’s cows will be milked by robots, not human labor.”

Briggs has served as vice chairman of the Town of Addison Select Board and as a member of the Town of Addison Development Review Board.

He is currently employed by the Briggs Dairy Farm.