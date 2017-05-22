Bristol Beverage celebrates 10 years in Bristol

× Expand Photo provided

BRISTOL — Bristol Discount Beverage and Redemption on Prince Lane in downtown Bristol celebrated its 10th anniversary on May 20.

The popular retail beverage and sundries outlet has grown to become one the largest beverage distributors in Addison County.

According to online Vermont blogger Michael Vivar, the store is “the must-visit center for local wine and beer aficionados.”

Last weekend, Bristol Discount Beverage and Redemption owner Adam LaPerle was on hand with his employees to welcome regular customer, new customers and a few curious visitors, who dropped by for the special celebration to check out what all the buzz was about.

The all-day event turned out to be a festive “open house” of sorts held during business hours as usual but with lots of opportunities for checking out LaPerle’s hundreds of beers, wines and more, while taking advantage of unique, useful and fun giveaway items for all participants.

Ann Clodgo said the anniversary celebration was “filled with lots of cool giveaways.”

Visitors entered their names in order to win backyard barbecue grills, beach chairs, beach umbrellas, multi-purpose cutting boards, beverage racks, coolers, murals and more.

Helping LaPerle celebrate the day, customers dropped by to check out Bristol Beverage’s extensive beer and wine selection, kegs, discounted special order cases of wine and the full-service redemption center.

“Adam and his staff are friendly and helpful,” said customer Kate Cousino Heath. “He has a wonderful selection of Vermont wines as well as so many others. He also has great milk prices and a super selection of snacks and other beverages to choose from. Check out this store, you won’t be sorry.”

Audrey Marie, another of LaPerle’s loyal customers, said there’s more to Bristol Beverage than meets the eye: “Love, love, love what Adam and his crew contribute to our town with this business. So much more than great, sought after micro brews, fine wine and redemption ... there’s local cheese, specialty products, propane refills, fundraisers for our community and over-the-top friendly and helpful customer service.”

Clodgo said weddings and large events are the retailer’s specialty. Meanwhile, this week will mark the start of the anchor business’ second decade in downtown Bristol.

Bristol Discount Beverage and Redemption on Prince Lane in Bristol is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The Bristol Redemption Center is open Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.