Bristol car show winners announced

Photo by Lou Varricchio
The 13th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show was Sunday, Sept. 24 in Bristol. Pictured: A 1938 Chevrolet street rod on the field in Bristol.
BRISTOL | The 13th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show was Sunday, Sept. 24 in Bristol. The annual event is co-hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Snake Mountain Cruisers car club.
"It was a hot day but a huge success. We had a record breaking 318 vehicles and raised $5,000 for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta," according to Maria Benoit of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.
Benoit released the list of winners and top 30 honorees Oct. 4:
WINNERS:
Best of Show: 1957 Chevy Belair - Harry & Sandy Pollino - Peru, N.Y.
Tuner: 2015 Subaru WRX - Drew Bloom - Huntington, Vt.
Host Club: 1970 Ford Torino - Mark & Mary Sleeper - Vergennes, Vt.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s Choice: 1966 Chevy Corvette - William Hanf - Bristol, Vt.
Club Participation: Green Mountain Cruisers
Muffler Rap - Muscle: 2004 Pontiac GTO - Steven Little - Bristol, Vt.
Muffler Rap - Tuner: 2008 Honda Civic SI - Shawn Haskins - Williston, Vt.
Shoreham Upholstery - Best Interior Award:
Original/Restored: 1968 Plymouth GTX - Sam Lester - New Haven, Vt.
Custom: 1932 Chevy Coach - Ed Robinson - Crown Point, N.Y.
TOP 30:
2010 Chevy Camaro RS/SS - Steve Ballard - Enosburg Falls, Vt.
1969 Chevy Chevelle - Glenn & Lora McPeters - Essex Junction, Vt.
1953 Chevy Truck - John Lucia - Bristol, Vt.
1955 Packard 400 - Amos Roleau - New Haven, Vt.
1934 Ford Coupe, 3 window - Bud Bushway - South Strafford, Vt.
1937 Ford Coupe - Jim Goulette - South Burlington, VT
1966 Chevy Corvette - Neal Speer - Swanton, Vt.
1968 Mercury Cougar - Timothy Bruner - Colchester, Vt.
1958 Chevy Corvette - Hugh Bargiel - Vergennes, Vt.
1964 Ramble Ambassador 990 Cross Country - Sylvain Dumoulin - Granby, Quebec
1979 Chevy Camaro RS - Tim & Carol Whitford - Ticonderoga, N.Y.
1969 Chevy Camaro - Kent Belden - Ticonderoga, N.Y.
1980 Chevy Camaro - Bruce Little - Bristol, Vt.
1956 Chevy Pickup - Jim LaPier - Port Henry, N.Y.
1966 Chevy Nova Super Sport - Dennis Brittell - Bristol, Vt.1971 Plymouth Road Runner - Paul Deering - Weybridge, VT
1967 Chevy Corvette - B. Michael Paul - New Haven, Vt.
1966 Chevy Caprice - Matt Hurlburt - Burlington, Vt.
1976 Ford Torino - Flip Erwin - Waterbury, Vt.
1970 Chevy Chevelle 498 Big Block - Josh Munson - Williston, Vt.
1967 Ford Mustang - Tom Huryn - Cadyville, NY
1972 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 - Jerry Seymour - Plattsburgh, N.Y.
1968 Chevy C10 Truck - Bruce Dusablon - Milton, Vt.
1969 Ford Cobra - Dan Reed - Essex Junction, Vt.
1969 Chevy Camaro Z28 - Gary Godin - Saint Albans, Vt.1932 Ford Roadster - Jim Hambrick - Ticonderoga, NY
1972 Ford F-100 - Will Deyo - Crown Point, N.Y.
1990 Chevy Camaro R/S - Dan Newell - Colchester, Vt.
1998 Pontiac Trans Am - Bill Hall - Winooski, Vt.
1966 Chevy Nova SS - David Hemingway - Swanton, Vt.