Bristol car show winners announced

BRISTOL | The 13th Annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show was Sunday, Sept. 24 in Bristol. The annual event is co-hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and the Snake Mountain Cruisers car club.

"It was a hot day but a huge success. We had a record breaking 318 vehicles and raised $5,000 for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta," according to Maria Benoit of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Benoit released the list of winners and top 30 honorees Oct. 4:

WINNERS:

Best of Show: 1957 Chevy Belair - Harry & Sandy Pollino - Peru, N.Y.

Tuner: 2015 Subaru WRX - Drew Bloom - Huntington, Vt.

Host Club: 1970 Ford Torino - Mark & Mary Sleeper - Vergennes, Vt.

Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s Choice: 1966 Chevy Corvette - William Hanf - Bristol, Vt.

Club Participation: Green Mountain Cruisers

Muffler Rap - Muscle: 2004 Pontiac GTO - Steven Little - Bristol, Vt.

Muffler Rap - Tuner: 2008 Honda Civic SI - Shawn Haskins - Williston, Vt.

Shoreham Upholstery - Best Interior Award:

Original/Restored: 1968 Plymouth GTX - Sam Lester - New Haven, Vt.

Custom: 1932 Chevy Coach - Ed Robinson - Crown Point, N.Y.

TOP 30:

2010 Chevy Camaro RS/SS - Steve Ballard - Enosburg Falls, Vt.

1969 Chevy Chevelle - Glenn & Lora McPeters - Essex Junction, Vt.

1953 Chevy Truck - John Lucia - Bristol, Vt.

1955 Packard 400 - Amos Roleau - New Haven, Vt.

1934 Ford Coupe, 3 window - Bud Bushway - South Strafford, Vt.

1937 Ford Coupe - Jim Goulette - South Burlington, VT

1966 Chevy Corvette - Neal Speer - Swanton, Vt.

1968 Mercury Cougar - Timothy Bruner - Colchester, Vt.

1958 Chevy Corvette - Hugh Bargiel - Vergennes, Vt.

1964 Ramble Ambassador 990 Cross Country - Sylvain Dumoulin - Granby, Quebec

1979 Chevy Camaro RS - Tim & Carol Whitford - Ticonderoga, N.Y.

1969 Chevy Camaro - Kent Belden - Ticonderoga, N.Y.

1980 Chevy Camaro - Bruce Little - Bristol, Vt.

1956 Chevy Pickup - Jim LaPier - Port Henry, N.Y.

1966 Chevy Nova Super Sport - Dennis Brittell - Bristol, Vt.1971 Plymouth Road Runner - Paul Deering - Weybridge, VT