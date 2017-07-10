Bristol celebrates July 4 with local traditions

BRISTOL — Bristol has carried on the tradition of an Independence Day event since the 1960s. 

The town’s celebration includes its famous outhouse race (often reported in the national news media), festive parade, fireworks and a variety of community sharing activities. 

Town officials and volunteers put together the two-day celebration which includes Vermont’s oldest continuously run parade, according to Cecil Foster.

The event started on July 3 with music by the D.J. Jam Man followed by activities at the ballpark including food and craft vendors, games and fireworks at dusk.

On July 4, the event continued in the morning with the 5k (3 miles) Bristol Road Race, the Great Bristol Outhouse Race and the July 4 parade. On the green, events included live music by Mango Jam.

