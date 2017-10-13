Bristol Cohousing is a local revolution

1 of 6
Photo provided
Various views of the 21st century lifestyle at Bristol Cohousing located in downtown Bristol. The new community within a community celebrates its opening Oct. 15-16.
2 of 6
Photo provided
3 of 6
Photo provided
4 of 6
Photo provided
5 of 6
Photo provided
6 of 6
Photo provided
BRISTOL | Bristol Village Cohousing, a 14-unit eco-village neighborhood near the town center is now complete. The ribbon- cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at 16 North St. in Bristol.
The open house celebration will include refreshments, tours of the project, and acoustic music by talented local players like John Dickason, Dan Wyman, and Becca Kodis. And don’t miss the acapella group Root 7 which will be performing at 3 p.m.
The new residents include families who have moved to Bristol from communities in Maine, Massachusetts, Brooklyn, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. Others are from local Vermont towns. “I lived in Bristol for eight years, and then spent 30 years in Barre,” said Rick Provost. “Bristol is such a warm and welcoming community I decided to move back with my wife Barbara.” At present, 13 of the 14 units have closed or are under contract.
The BVCH community includes the renovation of three historic buildings on North Street and construction of five energy efficient cottages on the two and a half acre site.
One of the historic buildings, the Peake house, will serve as a gathering place for cohousing residents. In this beautifully restored building, originally built in 1863, cohousing members will enjoy occasional shared meals and other social activities, as well as overnight accommodations for friends and family. The spacious front rooms will be open to the public for BVCH-sponsored events, as well as for rental to local groups and individuals.
Construction team
The BVCH project was designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture, based in Middlebury. Jean Terwilliger was the lead architect on the project. Katie Raycroft-Meyer of Bristol served as the landscape architect, creating the overall site plan, and shepherding the project through the permit process. Stewart Construction was the firm in charge of building the project, with Aaron Stewart and Moe Rochon as the principal overseers of the project. The construction loan was provided by Northfield Savings Bank.
Principles guiding the project
BVCH members had four goals in mind when considering the project design:
•Preserving the historic streetscape of Bristol village by restoring the existing buildings and transforming them into energy-efficient residences
•Constructing small, energy-efficient homes to minimize their carbon footprint
•Keeping home prices within an affordable range, with one or two offered at permanently affordable prices
•Creating a building environment that facilitated casual interactions between the members of the cohousing community
Conscious choices
One of the major motivating factors driving the project was the desire to build the most energy-efficient homes feasible for the New England climate. Working with Vermont Integrated Architects (VIA), the goal was to come as close as possible to achieving Efficiency Vermont’s High Performance standards. “A high performance home maximizes insulation and air sealing, prioritizes comfort, lets in the winter sun while blocking the summer heat, and has minimal annual heating bills,” says architect Ashar Nelson of VIA.
The pocket-style neighborhood intentionally keeps parking on the perimeter, with walking paths, open areas and gardens surrounding the houses. “The cottages and condo-style units, each with their own small, private yard, are sited around a common green,” says landscape architect Katie Raycroft Meyer, a member of the development team who lives and works in Bristol. “This traditional village pattern allows for natural interactions between neighbors and creates a sense of community.”
Affordability
The group has worked diligently to make some units affordable for young families and first time homebuyers. With help from the Addison County Community Trust, the Vermont Housing Conservation Board and the Cerf Foundation, the cohousing community is offering one of the units as permanently affordable. “We’re committed to economic diversity, and we met with a number of the state’s housing nonprofits to see how best to accomplish this,” said co-founder Peg Kamens.
In addition, all cohousing community members save money and space by sharing large equipment like lawn mowers and snow blowers, as well as common facilities. “The homes can be compact and efficient because the Common House has many large rooms for activities, guests and potluck dining,” says Maura Donnelly, a community resident who recently moved with her young son to the new project from Brooklyn.
The cohousing model
Like other projects, including East Village Cohousing in Burlington completed in 2007, Bristol Village Cohousing is based on a successful neighborhood model started in Denmark in the 1960’s. There are now over 130 completed cohousing communities in the U.S., with over 100 more in development. Bristol Village Cohousing will be the fourth cohousing community in the Burlington-Middlebury corridor.