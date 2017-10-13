Bristol Cohousing is a local revolution

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo provided Various views of the 21st century lifestyle at Bristol Cohousing located in downtown Bristol. The new community within a community celebrates its opening Oct. 15-16. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 6 Expand Photo provided × 4 of 6 Expand Photo provided × 5 of 6 Expand Photo provided × 6 of 6 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

BRISTOL | Bristol Village Cohousing, a 14-unit eco-village neighborhood near the town center is now complete. The ribbon- cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at 16 North St. in Bristol.

The open house celebration will include refreshments, tours of the project, and acoustic music by talented local players like John Dickason, Dan Wyman, and Becca Kodis. And don’t miss the acapella group Root 7 which will be performing at 3 p.m.

The new residents include families who have moved to Bristol from communities in Maine, Massachusetts, Brooklyn, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. Others are from local Vermont towns. “I lived in Bristol for eight years, and then spent 30 years in Barre,” said Rick Provost. “Bristol is such a warm and welcoming community I decided to move back with my wife Barbara.” At present, 13 of the 14 units have closed or are under contract.

The BVCH community includes the renovation of three historic buildings on North Street and construction of five energy efficient cottages on the two and a half acre site.

One of the historic buildings, the Peake house, will serve as a gathering place for cohousing residents. In this beautifully restored building, originally built in 1863, cohousing members will enjoy occasional shared meals and other social activities, as well as overnight accommodations for friends and family. The spacious front rooms will be open to the public for BVCH-sponsored events, as well as for rental to local groups and individuals.

Construction team

The BVCH project was designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture, based in Middlebury. Jean Terwilliger was the lead architect on the project. Katie Raycroft-Meyer of Bristol served as the landscape architect, creating the overall site plan, and shepherding the project through the permit process. Stewart Construction was the firm in charge of building the project, with Aaron Stewart and Moe Rochon as the principal overseers of the project. The construction loan was provided by Northfield Savings Bank.

Principles guiding the project

BVCH members had four goals in mind when considering the project design:

•Preserving the historic streetscape of Bristol village by restoring the existing buildings and transforming them into energy-efficient residences