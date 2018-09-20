Bristol firm replacing downtown sidewalks

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Sidewalk replacement: Acker Excavating at work along South Street last week.

MIDDLEBURY | The town of Middlebury has contracted Acker Excavating of Bristol to replace damaged and crumbling sidewalk segments in the downtown area.

Chris Acker of Bristol began the excavating company in 1987.

”We have grown to become a respected and largely known company throughout the Addison County area,” according to Acker’s official website. “We are now equipped to efficiently serve any size job.”

Acker’s team will be at working at several locations around Middlebury including South Street, north of Collins Drive, the east side of South Street, north of Porter Field Road, 9-11 Court St., 31 Court St., 34 Court St., 75-77 Court St., 48-50 N. Pleasant St., 52 N. Pleasant St., and 56-58 N. Pleasant St.

“Pedestrians may find sections of these sidewalks closed off as work progresses and should be prepared to seek alternate routes. For your safety, please do not walk through a marked work zone,” Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay wrote in a town e-bulletin on Sept. 10.