Bristol Hub: A positive place for teens

Photo by Lou Varricchio Brian LaClair makes healthy tacos for teens at the Bristol Hub for Teens and Skate Park. Photo by Lou Varricchio Teens enjoy playing interactive, non-violent video games at the Bristol Hub. Photo by Lou Varricchio As you can see, the outdoor teen skateboard park at the Bristol Hub isn't quite ready for spring, yet.

BRISTOL | The Bristol Hub Teen Center and Skate Park is one of the few places geared just for teens in Addison County. The center, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, continues to be a positive influence on teens from the Five Town area and Vergennes.

“The Hub is a drop-in space for youth that prides itself on maintaining a safe environment for teens to explore interests, have fun, and make connections with peers outside of school,” Brian LaClair, Hub programs manager, told the Eagle. “We are open from noon to 6 p.m. every weekday serving youth ages 12 to 19. If you’re not a teen but are curious about our programs, space, and what we do here, we implore you to visit us to see what we’re all about.”

When the Eagle visited the Bristol Hub last week, LaClair was preparing tasty, healthy tacos for after-school teens, while they were playing team video games, surfing the Internet, and working the indoor skateboard ramp.

LaClair said that the Bristol Hub sometimes gets a bad rap only because parents, and even some teens, really don’t know much about it.

“This a great, safe place for teen boys and girls where we listen and they are respected as individuals,” he said. “I love helping out here and I often think about my own high school days when I thought about dropping out. I wish I had had a Bristol Hub.”

According to LaClair, the Bristol Hub serves teens from Mt. Abraham Union High School (which is located a short walk across campus and Airport Drive from the teen center), the Five Town area, Vergennes, and sometimes even Middlebury.

“We’ve served 600 local teens in the past two and half years,” LaClair said. “Some are regulars some are not. But do the math: That’s a lot young people we’ve had a positive impact on since 1998.”

The Bristol Hub has had strong growth since 2012 as more teens (and parents) find out about the center and its many programs which create lasting friendships, fun memories, and community leadership.

Funds to support the center come from the Bristol Recreation Department, community donations, as well as PREP, a federally funded program that revolves around personal responsibility, sexual health and responsibility, healthy relationships, and more.