Bristol Police crime log

The following are selected highlights from the Bristol P.D. report log, Aug. 27-Sept. 2. For details about specific incidents, contact the Bristol Police at (802) 453-2533:

Aug. 27 an officer served a refrain from abuse order upon a person.

Aug. 28 an officer located a building that was not secure. The owner was contacted to secure.

Aug. 28 an officer discovered graffiti on band stand at Town Park, investigation started.

Aug. 28 a citizen reported harassing and unwanted phone calls from an out of state subject. A referral was made for a court order.

Aug. 29 in the morning and afternoon an officer completed foot patrol on Mountain Street, Main Street and surrounding area during student arrival and dismal at Bristol Elementary School.

Aug. 29 an officer received an assault complaint. Investigation continuing.

Aug. 29 an officer initiated a theft complaint. Unknown person(s) stole money from a purse in the Rite Aid parking lot around 1515 hrs. If anyone has information, please contact Bristol Police at (802) 453-2533.

Aug. 30 an officer responded to a reported animal complaint in that a dog had been left in a car outside a business. The owner was contacted and warned regarding the incident.

Aug. 30 an officer received a report of a threat. It was determined the incident occurred outside the police district so he was referred to the Vermont State Police.

Aug. 31 an officer initiated an investigation into child exploitation material distributed through the Internet.

Aug. 31 an officer was advised of a complaint regarding a family court order. The incident did not occur within the jurisdiction and follow-up was conducted by another agency.

Sept. 1 an officer assisted the Vermont State Police, Bristol Fire Department, and Bristol Rescue with a one vehicle accident.

Sept. 2 an officer completed a traffic detail on Main Street for a bicycle race.

Sept. 2 an officer initiated a disorderly conduct investigation.