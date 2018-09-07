Bristol Police log

The following log entries courtesy of the Bristol Police Department for the period of Aug. 6-12, 2018:

Aug. 6 in the morning and afternoon an officer completed foot patrol on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Aug. 6 an officer completed a fingerprint request for a person for volunteer purpose.

Aug. 8 an officer assisted Middlebury Police Department on an investigation.

Aug. 6 an officer received a report regarding a citizen dispute, investigating allegations, at this time no action rises to level of a crime.

Aug. 6 in the afternoon an officer received a report of erratic operation, southbound on North Street. The vehicle was located and there was no impairment.

Aug. 6 an officer conducted a security check of Mount Abraham Union High School.

Aug. 6 an officer located a district building unsecured. The building was checked and secured.

Aug. 6 an officer assisted the Bristol Fire Department.

Aug. 6 an officer completed business checks on Main St and surrounding areas.

Aug. 6 an officer located a district business that was found unsecured. The building was checked and secured.

Aug. 7 in the morning an officer completed a Bristol Town Contracted Patrol in the North area of town.

Aug. 7 in the morning an officer completed foot patrol on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Aug. 7 an officer recovered two bicycles from the trail off South Street. Owner can contact Bristol Police 802-453-2533 to retrieve same.

Aug. 7 an officer completed fingerprint requests for employment purposes.

Aug. 9 Courtney Jerome (26) of Monkton Vermont was cited for Dispensing a Narcotic Drug and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Jerome was cited to appear in Addison Superior Court on October 8, 2018.

Aug. 7 an officer checked a residence after hearing an audible security alarm. All was found to be secure.

Aug. 7 an officer completed business checks on Main St and surrounding areas.

Aug. 7 an officer completed a 60 minute Bristol Town Contracted patrol in the Southeast area of town.

Aug. 8 an officer completed fingerprint requests for employment purposes.

Aug. 8 an officer completed foot patrol on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Aug. 8 an officer responded to an alarm on Main Street which turned out to be a false alarm.

Aug. 8 an officer worked with the school district on procedure and building review.

Aug. 8 an officer started a fraud investigation.

Aug. 8 an officer completed a property watch at Mount Abraham Union High School without incident.

Aug. 9 in the morning an officer completed a Bristol Town contracted patrol in the Northeast area of town.

Aug. 9 in the morning an officer completed foot patrol on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Aug. 9 an officer completed information requests for individuals.

Aug. 9 an officer was advised of a vehicle traveling toward the Village at a high rate of speed. Area checked, vehicle not located.

Aug. 9 an officer completed a 20 minute Bristol Town Contracted patrol in the Southeast area of town.

Aug. 9 an officer assisted a disabled vehicle on East Street.

Aug. 9 an Officer discussed proper attire and lighting with a person riding a bicycle at night.

Aug. 10 in the morning and afternoon an officer completed foot patrol on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Aug. 10 an officer completed fingerprint requests for employment purposes.

Aug. 10 an officer assisted another law enforcement agency with a technology related investigation.

Aug. 10 an officer received a suspicious complaint. Investigation continuing.

Aug. 10 an officer was dispatched to a disabled vehicle interfering with traffic on Main Street. Vehicle pushed out of travel lane to await arrival of tow truck.

Aug. 10 an officer completed fingerprints for citizens seeking education licensure with the State of Vermont.

Aug. 10 an officer completed a security detail at a local business.

Aug. 10 an officer assisted the Vermont State Police.

Aug. 12 an officer was dispatched to a 911 hang up call. No emergency at that location.

Aug. 12 an officer completed a traffic detail for an event.

Aug. 11 an officer assisted a disabled motorist.

Aug. 11 an officer responded to a report of a dog in distress at a local parking lot. Dog located, not in distress.

Aug. 11 an officer completed business checks on Main St and surrounding areas.

Aug. 11 an officer completed a security check at Mount Abraham Union High School.

Aug. 12 in the afternoon an officer completed a 30 minute directed patrol in the South area of district.

Aug. 12 an officer received a trespass complaint, investigation continuing.

Aug. 12 an officer completed a 30 minute Bristol Town contracted patrol in the Southeast area of town.

Aug. 12 an officer conducted a security check of Mount Abraham Union High School.