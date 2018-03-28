Bristol seeks Rec Dept. survey input

BRISTOL | If you’re a resident of Bristol, town officials want your input this month.

With both the Recreation Department director’s and Hub director’s recent departures and the assistant to the director’s upcoming retirement from the Bristol Recreation Department in June, Selectboard members would input from local residents on the future direction of the Bristol Recreation Department.

Copies of the survey can also be picked up at the Bristol Town Office, downstairs at Holley Hall, or the Bristol Recreation Department office upstairs at Holley Hall. The survey may also be completed online at: http://www.bristolvt.org/bristol_rec_dept_survey_march2018/.

For printed survey returns, please dropping off in the box at the Bristol Town Office, downstairs at Holley Hall, or dropping it off in the box at the Bristol Recreation Department, upstairs at Holley Hall. Survey takers may also mail the printed form to the Bristol Town Office, 1 South St., Bristol, Vt. 05443, or e-mail a scanned version to townadmin@bristolvt.org.

In other Bristol recreation news, Saturday and Vacation Open Swim events will be held at the Mt. Abraham Union High School swimming pool April 7, 21, 23, 25 and 27.