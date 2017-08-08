Bristol Stampede raises over $125,000

× Expand Photo provided An aerial view of last week’s Bristol Stampede for a Cure taken from a hovering heli-drone.

BRISTOL - The 2017 Three Day Stampede for a Cure earned over $125,000 that will go directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for research and programs bringing the total raised by the events to $1.9 million.

"This year’s success can be partly attributed to the incredible three days of weather that we had," said organizer Bonita Bedard, "However we have to give the most credit to the amazing volunteers, customers and sponsors who make this event possible every year."

Volunteers ranged in age from four to 85 with the young people being the largest in attendance.

"This event renews your faith in the human spirit, you have folks giving their whole weekends to unload trucks, sort goods, cook food, take care of trash, put up and take down tents and just be an overwhelming source of support. They recruit their friends and family and the event continues to grow," Bedard said.

Bedard said that out of the five tractor trailer loads of donated items that were collected every Saturday starting June 1 until the event, $68,000 was earned. The silent auction that raised over $20,000, along with a food and bake sale, sponsors, donations, vendors, 5k run, walk, motorcycle ride and other activities.

"The event belongs to Bristol and it is truly the highlight of our year," Bedard added. "Thank you all for volunteering, attending, sponsoring, baking, donating and supporting."