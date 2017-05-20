Bristol student assists with Special Olympics Junior Athletes Program

CASTLETON — Castleton University student Gabrielle Ryan of Bristol recently helped with the Special Olympics Junior Athletes Program during the 2016-17 academic year.

The Special Olympics Junior Athletes Program is a seven-week long program that welcomes children ages 2-7 of all abilities to engage in physical activity.

Castleton students serve as coaches, setting up the gym with various gross motor activities, encouraging students to participate and, if necessary, working individually with students whose behavioral or physical needs warranted additional assistance.

Students welcomed children and their parents, engaged happily in all activities, and created a happy fun environment in which young children could learn gross motor skills.