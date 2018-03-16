Bristol Town Meeting results

BRISTOL | The following results of Bristol’s annual town and school district meeting on March 6 were made available courtesy of the Town Administrator’s Office:

Selectboard (three year term): Joel A. Bouvier, 835

Selectboard (two year term): Peter Coffey 823

Town Clerk: Jen Stetson Myers 889

Town Treasurer (one year term): Jen Stetson Myers 886

Town Moderator: Fred K. Baser 894

Grand Juror (one year term): Frank Buononcontro 853

Town Agent: Fred K. Baser 885

Lister: Theresa Gile 869

Library Trustee (three year term, vote for not more than two): Caroline Engvall 788, Jill Mackler 728

Library Trustee (one year term, vote for not more than one): Lynn Camara 829

Town School Director (three year term): Krista Siringo 800

Town School Moderator (one year term): Fred K. Baser 882

First Constable (one year term): Bruce Nason 780

Second Constable (one year term): Brian K. Fox 798

MAUHS District Director (three year term, vote for not more than one): Kevin Hanson 497, Krista Siringo 383

MAUHS District Director (two year term, vote for not more than one): Kevin Hanson 76

MAUHS District Director (one year term, vote for not more than two): Erin Lathrop 787

Union H.S. District 28 School Director (two year term): Kevin Hanson 757.

Articles:

Article for the Bristol Police District: Will the voters of the Bristol Police District adopt a proposed 2018-19 budget amount of $461,374, a portion in the amount of $422,974 to be raised by a special assessment property tax, etc.: Passed-Yes 324, No 190.

Article 1: Shall the Mount Abraham Unified School District adopt a budget of $28,343,828...? Passed-Yes 1,734, No 1,231

Article: Renovations, capital improvements to MAUHS, District 28 will be responsible for 100 percent of project costs of $29,500,000, etc.: Failed-Yes 1,196, No 1,785.