British Pianist Lewis returns to the Mahaney Center

MIDDLEBURY — British pianist Paul Lewis will return to the Robison Hall stage on Friday, April 7 to perform a classical concert of works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, and Weber.

Lewis is recognized worldwide as one of the leading musicians of his generation, receiving world wide acclaim, and he has become an audience favorite in Middlebury. Lewis’ cycles of core piano works by Beethoven and Schubert consolidated his reputation as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the central European classical repertoire.

This concert is presented as part of the Paul Nelson Chamber Music Series, named after the Performing Arts Series’ director emeritus. This is only fitting, as Nelson has called Lewis “one of the happiest discoveries” of his presenting career.

Paul Lewis’s concert will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. in the Olin C. Robison Concert Hall of the Kevin P. Mahaney ’84 Center for the Arts on the Middlebury College campus.

Concertgoers are invited to gather in the Mahaney Center for the Arts lobby for a delicious, seasonal pre-performance dinner at 6:30 P.M. This catered buffet meal is seated family style.

Free parking is available curbside on Route 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot, in rows marked faculty/staff/visitors. Assigned seating tickets are $25 for the general public; $20 for Middlebury College faculty, staff, alumni, emeriti, and other ID card holders; and $6 for Middlebury College students. Dinner tickets are $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to http://www.middlebury.edu/arts.